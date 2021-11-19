Lt. Nathan Roohr, the Bordentown police officer who secretly recorded his then-boss using racist slurs against Black people, left the stand Thursday after four days of testimony in the hate crime trial of the township’s former police chief.

Roohr is the prosecution’s star witness in the retrial of former Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr., who faces charges of hate crime assault and violating the civil rights of a young Black man named Timothy Stroye.

In 2016, Stroye, then 18, was arrested with his girlfriend for swimming in a pool at a Ramada Inn without paying for a room. After a physical struggle, police took Stroye into custody. As officers were leading Stroye out of the hotel, Nucera allegedly approached the teen from behind and slammed his head into a metal door jamb.

Roohr, who was a sergeant at the time of the incident, testified that the scar on Stroye’s mugshot is “consistent with the crease in the Ramada door.” He added that Stroye’s head was pushed “very hard” into the door jamb.

As the mugshot was shown to a mostly white jury in Camden, Roohr said he reported Stroye’s injury to Brian Pesce, the current chief of the Bordentown Township Police, who was a captain and oversaw internal affairs at the time.