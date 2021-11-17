Police, constables in Pa. joined ‘anti-government’ Oath Keepers

Dozens of police officers and five current state constables in Pennsylvania joined the Oath Keepers over the past decade, according to a WITF analysis of the group’s registration data, public records and interviews with one current and several former members.

The findings shed light on how an organization whose members have interfered with federal law enforcement and showed up armed at protests once appealed to some officers. Several former members who spoke to WITF say they left the group after it took actions they did not support. One constable from eastern Pennsylvania, who is still a member, defends the group.

The Oath Keepers are under heightened scrutiny after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. that disrupted the peaceful transfer of presidential power. More than a dozen members are accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol to try to forcibly keep the losing candidate in power after the Oath Keepers’ leader called on members to “fight” against certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

The memberships raise concerns for some who monitor extremism or voters’ rights at polling places, where constables have authority.

Army veteran Stewart Rhodes formed the Oath Keepers in 2009 with a plan to recruit members from the ranks of police departments, military units and veterans’ groups — and a promise to defend the U.S. Constitution and resist what he called “unlawful orders.”

That promise is what appealed to Middlesex Township Police Officer Joseph Hallisey years ago.

“Back then it seemed like a good idea,” said Hallisey, who serves part of Cumberland County. The idea of veterans and police pledging to keep their oaths to the Constitution sounded honorable.

Hallisey said a local chapter of the group was interested in things such as emergency preparedness and civic engagement. However, the national group’s leadership soon “started going off the rails,” and he decided not to renew his membership.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Robert Lonick said he joined the Oath Keepers more than five or six years ago, and he left the group shortly after. Lonick emphasized that he never participated in group activities.

East Lansdowne Police Officer James Cadden said when he entered his information on the group’s website years ago, he thought it was dedicated to fighting corruption within police ranks.

The three-decade veteran of the agency that serves part of Delaware County said he remembers seeing the Oath Keepers mentioned on law enforcement websites, giving him the sense that they were a trusted organization.

After he heard about some Oath Keepers participating in a coalition of militia groups near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, preventing federal authorities from reaching the armed militants who occupied the federal land, he decided the group wasn’t for him.

These officers are among nearly 1,500 people with Pennsylvania addresses listed in the Oath Keepers data. WITF obtained the information from Distributed Denial of Secrets, a group that offers leaked or hacked material to journalists and researchers. The data did not indicate how recently a person was an active member.

Public profiles associated with those names show professions ranging from construction workers and small business owners to medical doctors, lawyers, and commercial airline pilots. A few appear to be current or former military officers. Others draw county or state paychecks. Several hold local elected office.

The hacked data has led police departments around the country to look into officer affiliations with the group. In Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh police Lieutenant Philip Mercurio is under internal review after USA Today reported that he appeared to have used his police email address to join the group. When a WITF reporter called him to talk, he hung up.

Two departments contacted for this story said they have policies preventing officers from joining groups that aim to interfere with or overthrow a “lawfully constituted government” — similar to this Pennsylvania State Police policy. No state troopers were identified as having joined the Oath Keepers.

In addition to those mentioned, WITF identified four more people whose Oath Keepers information matches that of current police officers in Pennsylvania. Journalists matched names, addresses and contact information with those found in public records, which in some cases showed places of employment. WITF is not publishing those names or agencies because it couldn’t conclusively determine that the information was correct.

WITF also found 47 people whose social media profiles or other public records state they are former police officers, or whose self-identification as police is reflected in the Oath Keepers data cache, but who didn’t appear to be currently working for departments.