Siege on the Capitol: 7 Philly-area insurrectionists face looming court dates

At least six individuals from the Philadelphia region were among more than 250 arrested and charged over criminal acts during the January 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol — and cases are now moving through the justice system. In the past week, federal prosecutors have filed or unsealed new charges against two people in the region who allegedly participated in the riots.

The latest to be charged was Richard Michetti, a Ridley Park man who sent photos and videos of the breach of the Capitol to an ex-girlfriend. Along with a selfie standing on the steps of the Capitol on January 6 and other media, he also sent text messages casting doubts on the legitimacy of the November 2020 election.

“If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” Michetti allegedly wrote, according to court filings.

The former romantic acquaintance turned the exchange over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation who arraigned Michetti on charges of entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

He will reportedly appear in U.S. District Court in Washington by video on Monday.

Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter from Delaware County, was charged by federal authorities in January after he was caught on tape allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher at a group of Capitol Police, striking one in the head. While none were seriously injured, Sanford later turned himself in to face felony charges that include assaulting federal officers.

He is currently being held in Washington D.C. where he was transferred at the request of federal prosecutors. Sanford has requested a reconsideration of his detention ahead of trial, which was partially predicated on federal prosecutors’ allegation they discovered a T-shirt linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. A filing from Sanford’s defense attorney states the government made this statement in error.

Ryan Samsel, a 37-year-old Bristol resident, is alleged by federal law enforcement to have led a group in a charge that toppled police barricades outside the Capitol complex. The fracas, which was caught in a viral video, toppled a police officer who was knocked unconscious and later hospitalized. Authorities say Samsel is visible during the confrontation wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.