As she began, Lorber quoted Nucera, as recorded secretly by fellow officer and subordinate Nathan Roohr, saying “f****** n******” should “stay the f*** out of Bordentown.” She only said the profanity and slurs once during her entire argument which was about 15 minutes.

Lorber said that Nucera held a deep animosity towards African-Americans that erupted into the violence that occurred during an incident a Ramada Inn on Sept. 1, 2016.

Police were called to the hotel where a manager said that Stroye, then 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend were swimming in the pool without paying for a room.

After a physical struggle, police got Stroye into handcuffs and were leading him out of the hotel when Nucera allegedly approached the teen from behind and slammed his head into a metal door jamb.

“No one will say that Stroye acted properly,” Lorber said as she stood at a lectern facing the jury while delivering her opening argument.

She added that Nucera not only violated his oath as an officer but the constitution as well; slamming Stroye’s head so hard into the frame “you heard a thud.” She offered that officers didn’t say anything when it happened out of shock and for fear of retaliation.

Stroye died of an apparent drug overdose in January, according to The Trentonian.

Nucera was sitting at the defendant’s table wearing a slate blue shirt with a diamond-patterned tie and gray slacks. He and his attorney, Rocco Cipparone, whispered to each other at least once as Lorber delivered her opening. They also took notes throughout her presentation.

Following a break, at the same lectern, Cipparone told the jury that he had “the daunting task to defend an innocent man.”

“She tells a good story,” he said of Lorber delivering the prosecution’s opening statement, “but the evidence does not support it.”

Thus begins a 45-minute rebuke of the government’s case with Nucera looking on.

“Criminal Justice does not equal social justice,” Cipparone said. “The government is asking you to conflate the two.”