Dozens of friends, family and supporters gathered Wednesday to stand against drunk driving and honor a Camden woman who was killed while on a church retreat in Missouri.

Esiyah H. Dixon-Waheed was most recently living in Minneapolis. Last month, the 26-year-old died in a head-on collision with a SUV near Hannibal, Missouri.

Authorities charged the driver, William Strausbaugh, 61, with four felonies, including one for causing the death of another while driving intoxicated, according to WGEM. He has pleaded not guilty. Bond was denied during a Wednesday hearing based on the allegations against Strausbaugh, including driving on a revoked license, past DWI convictions and his overall criminal history, according to court records.

An ‘angel amongst us’ who was multitalented ‘from the door’

At least 30 people gathered in solidarity with the Waheed family at Haddon Avenue and Park Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon before marching through the Parkside neighborhood.

“It’s our job as the community of Camden to stand around them, put them in the center of us and allow them space to grieve,” said Ronsha A. Dickerson, a community activist who recalled Dixon-Waheed spending time with her family after karate school and African dancing class. “I loved that baby and she was one of our daughters.”

As the group marched, more people joined in. By the time the procession reached Farnham Park, the crowd grew to around 50 people. Everyone paid homage and respect to the Waheed family, while remembering Dixon-Waheed, who was described as “bubbly,” an “angel” and someone who wanted to be a role model for younger girls.

“From 3 years old on up, she was multitalented and we knew that from the door,” said her mother, Mahasim Parker-Waheed. She said her daughter was a singer, dancer, actor, choreographer and more. At Wiley University, where she earned a criminal justice degree, Dixon-Waheed was a member of the A Cappella Choir of Wiley University. She also contributed to the Freedom Film Project and was featured in the documentary “1700 Miles: A Journey to Explore Freedom.”

Parker-Waheed said her daughter was a teacher in Texas for two years before moving to Minnesota to be a juvenile detention officer. Dixon-Waheed had plans to return home “to rewrap and try to figure things out for herself.”

Lakiba Hall said her cousin was “a living angel walking on this earth amongst all of us.”

“She was a boost of positive energy,” Hall said. “If she sees someone sad or someone crying, she’s not going to stop until she get a smile out of you, or hopefully she’ll help you feel better about something or whatever that you’re going through.”