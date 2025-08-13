From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Demolition crews began working at Eastside High School on Tuesday morning, taking down a piece of Camden’s history.

“I hate to see the building town down, but it’s time,” said Phil Rowan, a member of the class of 1971. “I mean, the building was kind of old when we were there.”

Eastside High School, the district’s only freestanding high school, came into existence in 1929. Until 2022, it was called Woodrow Wilson High School. On Tuesday, alums, community members and officials gathered to bid goodbye to a building that held a lot of memories in its classrooms and hallways.

“I went there and then I came back and taught here for numerous years,” said Al Mailahn, another alum. “It is cost-effective to rebuild than to try to fix and patch up.”

The Camden High School Campus is home to four high schools — Big Picture Learning Academy, Brimm Medical Arts High School, Camden High School and Creative Arts High School.

The building first opened as a junior high school in 1930. It became a high school three years later. Rowan and Mailahn vividly remember their time there as students.

“We used to run around the boiler rooms, down the lower level, where it was hot with the plastic underneath our sweatsuit,” Rowan said.

“We used to hop the fence at games when I was kid,” said Mailahn. “You had no money.”