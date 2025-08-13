As building gets demolished, community celebrates legacy of Camden’s Eastside High School

The demolition ceremony marked the beginning of a soon-to-be-built new building, which will open in 2029.

Nilsa Cruz with students holding up an item from the time capsule

New Jersey state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez holds up a newspaper found in Eastside High School's time capsule. Under the banner ''Morning Post, Camden, N.J.,'' the newspaper was dated March 21, 1929. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Demolition crews began working at Eastside High School on Tuesday morning, taking down a piece of Camden’s history.

“I hate to see the building town down, but it’s time,” said Phil Rowan, a member of the class of 1971. “I mean, the building was kind of old when we were there.”

Eastside High School, the district’s only freestanding high school, came into existence in 1929. Until 2022, it was called Woodrow Wilson High School. On Tuesday, alums, community members and officials gathered to bid goodbye to a building that held a lot of memories in its classrooms and hallways.

“I went there and then I came back and taught here for numerous years,” said Al Mailahn, another alum. “It is cost-effective to rebuild than to try to fix and patch up.”

The Camden High School Campus is home to four high schools — Big Picture Learning Academy, Brimm Medical Arts High School, Camden High School and Creative Arts High School.

The building first opened as a junior high school in 1930. It became a high school three years later. Rowan and Mailahn vividly remember their time there as students.

“We used to run around the boiler rooms, down the lower level, where it was hot with the plastic underneath our sweatsuit,” Rowan said.

“We used to hop the fence at games when I was kid,” said Mailahn. “You had no money.”

  • An excavator at the demolition site
    Spectators wach the symbolic start of the demolition of Eastside High School. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Nilsa Cruz with students holding up an item from the time capsule
    Eastside High School senior Elijah Vargas opens the time capsule placed behind the high school's cornerstone in 1929. The capsule contained a local newspaper from the time and a Buffalo nickel. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • People grabbing bricks froma pile
    Eastside High School alums collect souvenir bricks ahead of the 95-year-old school's demolition. Pictured are (from left) state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, whose son is an alum, Camden school board member Wanda Garcia, and Loraine (Collins) Marshall, who graduated from the school in 1973. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • An old newspaper from the time capsule
    A tattered newspaper bearing the date March 21, 1929, under the banner ''Morning Post, Camden, N.J.'' was found in the Eastside High School time capsule. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A man closely inspects a coin in his hand
    Angel Fuentez (left), Eastside High School alumnus and Camden City Council president, holds a Buffalo nickel found in the high school's time capsule. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A closeup photo of a buffalo nickel on a blue background
    A corroded Buffalo nickel was found in Eastside High School's time capsule, along with a local newspaper from 1929. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Rowan recalled that the price to attend a game during those days was 50 cents.

“Back then, it was a lot of money,” said Mailahn.

“It’s like sneaking into Spring Lake up in Pennsauken,” added Rowan.

Woodrow Wilson High School needed to be replaced

More than two years ago, U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross toured the school with state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, trying to figure out how to best address the community’s needs. They soon realized renovation was not an option.

“I turned to Nilsa and said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ he recalled. “That’s no disrespect for anybody here, but the idea of putting lipstick on a pig and calling it good enough for our kids was something I wasn’t going to be a part of.”

Shortly thereafter, a $49 million facelift became a $105 million replacement of the nearly century-old building.

The exterior of the school building
Woodrow Wilson High School, which became Eastside High School in 2022, was built in 1929. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Built in 1929 and named after the 28th U.S. president and former New Jersey governor, the school opened to junior high school students in 1930. Three years later, it became a high school. In June 2020, Camden City School District officials announced they were renaming the school because of Wilson’s legacy as a segregationist.

The school’s current name took root during the 2022-2023 school year, though the original name remained etched in the building.

Celebrating the past and embracing the future Eastside High

Pamela K. Clark, president of the Camden Education Association, is a member of the Wilson class of 1988. Her mother was a teacher at the school from 1978 to 2006. Mailahn was her gym teacher in high school.

She said the legacy of Eastside High School is students “coming back and giving back.”

Clark is looking forward to the technology that the new building will have for students.

“Our children deserve the very best, like the suburban areas,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the younger generation continuing our legacy.”

A group of people posing for a photo
Eastside/Woodrow Wilson High School alums gather for a photo before demolition on the 95-year-old building begins. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The new Eastside High School is scheduled to welcome students in 2029. Current students, like Elijah Vargas, are attending class at the former Cramer School.

Vargas had the honor of opening a time capsule that was placed in the building. The rising senior opened the box to find a nickel and a copy of The Morning Post from March 21, 1929. He was expecting more inside of the box, but called it a “blessing” to have the honor.

“I was the first Eastside High School student to touch that,” he said. “That’s really a piece of history.”

