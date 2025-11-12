From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Kwame R. Morton Sr. clarified during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that there is no district-wide policy on students checking out library books or any attempt by officials to restrict certain books.

“I want everybody to hear it very clearly: the district is not seeking to censor or ban any books,” he said. “That has not been a discussion with the board. We have not discussed any policy around that,” he said.

Morton’s missive was in response to concerns about a memo sent to school librarians, dated Oct. 31, which was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In the document, Allison Staffin, director of curriculum and instruction for the school district, detailed how school librarians should handle books with sensitive material. It lacked specifics on what types of content should be deemed sensitive. The memo caused an uproar among community members.

Morton also said that there is no policy in effect requiring students to turn in a permission slip to check out certain materials. He said there have been discussions among officials to create “a consistent process for how books are vetted for age appropriateness in our school libraries.”

Morton sent out a letter Friday to parents clarifying the district’s stance, but he said he wanted to address it “head on” during the board meeting.

Several residents still voiced their concerns. They urged officials to back away from implementing any policy that would limit students’ access to reading materials.

“One of the reasons we really love this school district is its commitment to freedom to read, and its written policies on access to materials,” said Matthew Brinn, who has a fifth grader in the district. “Should a policy like that or a procedure like that be reintroduced, I humbly ask this board of education to guide the administration away from that procedure.”