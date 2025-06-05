Camden students bring concerns about budget cuts to New Jersey Department of Education

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

At least two dozen Camden students traveled Wednesday to Trenton to protest looming budget cuts being made to the state-run school district, voicing frustration and fear over what the reductions could mean for their education.

And they didn’t come alone.

Community members and representatives from the Camden Education Association, New Jersey Education Association, NAACP New Jersey State Conference Youth and College Division and New Jersey Working Families Party also showed up to support the student-led rally outside of the New Jersey Department of Education building.

A meeting of the state Board of Education was taking place at the same time as the rally, which was visible to board members through a window in the room where the meeting was taking place.

Several students spoke of their hurt that more than 100 people, including teachers and a cast of support staff, will be laid off to cover a $91 million budget deficit. The deficit was announced by state District Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs on April 30, along with a series of moves to balance the budget, including the layoffs.

“I am devastated,” said Kevin Duncan, a Camden High School student. “There is no emotions and words that can describe this feeling that I’m feeling today.”

Kevin added that the cuts really bothered him, saying that his school does not have a media center where people can gather and “explore new ideas and be curious.”

“Curiosity is key in my upbringing,” he said. “I’ve always been a curious person.”

In the weeks leading up to the rally, community activists were encouraging residents to register to speak before the board at their June meeting. But a notice on the state’s website a week before the meeting said “public testimony will not be held as there are no topics for the month of June.”

“Don’t you think [the board] should at least made a special space, an amendment in the budget to say ‘let these children come and speak?’” asked Ronsha A. Dickerson, a Camden resident and executive director of the Camden Parent and Student Union, who rode with the students on the bus to Trenton.

Students outside of the building spoke of the disappointment in not seeing teachers and support staff, many of whom are viewed as family.

Ja’ Qui Bennett, a junior at Creative Arts High School, said the family and operations coordinator, or FOC, at his school was an integral part of his academic career.

“She’s part of my center. She helped us get to where we are,” he said. “She helped my mom when she needed help. I just feel like it was wrong for her to be let go.”

Michael Warren, a longtime social studies teacher with the district, said he is concerned about students returning to the classroom next year without the support that they have relied on to be successful.

“When you’re not receiving the emotional support that they need, they’re not going to be able to function at the best level in the classroom,” he said. “It is to no one’s advantage to see these support services, from our FOCs to our deans to our school-based youth services personnel, to be without positions.”

In addition to the personnel cuts, Morgan Village Middle School will be converted into an alternative school. Students in grades 6-8 will attend class at their neighborhood family schools.