What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware has received a $8.7 million federal education grant that will be used to help teachers integrate literacy with civics and history lessons for struggling students.

The focus will be on kids in grades 4 through 12, according to the state Department of Education, whose project was one of 24 funded nationally by the Trump administration.

No one from the Department of Education was available to talk with WHYY News, but Secretary of Education Cindy Marten issued a statement about receiving the grant.

The award recognizes the work teachers are already doing “to help students become strong readers and thoughtful members of their communities,’’ Marten said. “By bringing literacy together with civics and history, we are creating learning experiences that build confidence, curiosity, and critical thinking — especially for students who deserve the greatest support — while continuing to expand the evidence-based practices taking root across our state.”