For the last half-century, a series of federal laws have guaranteed free public education to everybody with a learning disability up to age 22, including young adults in correctional facilities.

But for years in Delaware, according to a federal lawsuit filed last year by Community Legal Aid Society, educational services for men ages 18 to 22 have been fraught with “systemic failures” at the state’s two biggest prisons — Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington and James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

The lawsuit said the men who have not received the education they are legally entitled to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression and/or other mental health or behavioral challenges that require intense support, including counseling.

In Delaware, those incarcerated young men have routinely waited months to receive any schooling, had extremely limited instruction time or were not provided individualized instruction of other support services required by law, the suit claims. Such failures, the lawsuit said, have caused them “irreparable harm.”

One plaintiff, for example, accused the state education and correction departments of failing to provide him with “any meaningful education, sometimes providing only 45 minutes of education over the course of a month.”

The lawsuit said he was denied a total of 1,892 hours of educational services while he was in Delaware’s custody. That prevented him from being able to obtain or make progress toward a General Education Development certificate, or GED, which is the equivalent of a high school diploma, the lawsuit charged.

“These students know that they need this diploma to have a brighter future that is not behind bars and they need special education to be able to make that happen,’’ said Marissa Band, project director of the Disability Rights Delaware initiative at Community Legal Aid Society, which brought the case with the help of a private firm in Washington, D.C.

“Federal law says that people who are deemed in need of special education must be afforded the chance to get at least a GED in prison.”

The lawsuit was filed while John Carney was governor, and his administration tried to get the case dismissed from U.S. District Court in Wilmington.

But under Carney’s successor, Matt Meyer, who took office in January, the state decided this month to settle the lawsuit and agreed to make substantial policy revisions and improvements within the prisons to comply with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and other relevant federal statutes.

Under the deal, the state must meet certain timetables and increase the requirement for classroom time for eligible people in prison to four hours a day.

The parties also agreed to a consent decree that an independent evaluator and the federal court will monitor for compliance.

“I’m definitely feeling optimistic,” Band said. “Just getting agreements on a consent decree is huge progress. I’m very hopeful that we will be able to collaboratively make real change and improve the lives of a number of students.”

A prisoner, identified only as “E.E” to provide him with anonymity, applauded the settlement in a statement issued by Band’s office.

“I believe that the extra support and access to supports to address my educational needs will help me in many ways, including expanding my strategies and opportunities to continue learning and understanding my curriculum,” he said.

No one from the Department of Education or Department of Correction would agree to an interview about the agreement or the issue of educating younger detainees or sentenced prisoners with disabilities.

But education spokesperson Alison May said in a written statement that under Meyer, her department has worked closely with corrections officials “to strengthen prison-based education and ensure that incarcerated learners receive high-quality, humanizing educational services.”