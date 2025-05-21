Camden students and parents are rallying against deep school cuts: ‘They don’t care about us’

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Dozens of Camden City School District parents and students filled the library Tuesday evening at Forest Hill Family School to discuss the series of events that led to the district’s $91 million deficit.

The Parent Advisory Council meeting took place one day after students from the Camden High campus staged a walkout protesting the cuts.

Sasha Oglesby, a Creative Arts High School senior and walkout participant, said the cuts are affecting programs that help students, such as Women of the Dream, which she has been a part of since 8th grade.

“I was in their Girls Talk program, where I was able to talk about my trauma with other girls and actually connect with people to know that I’m not alone,” she said. “I’ve gotten therapy from women of the dream, and it’s ethical.”

State District Superintendent Katrina McCombs announced in April that 289 jobs will be cut, including 117 layoffs, 38 reassigned positions and eliminated 97 roles. The changes impact teachers, attendance officers, behavior specialists, clerks, custodians, deans, family and operations coordinators, lead educators, managers, nurses, principals and security officers.

In addition, Camden High campus will have one principal for the site’s four high schools. Morgan Village Middle School, the district’s only standalone middle school, will be converted to an alternative school.

McCombs blamed declining enrollment and higher payments to charter and renaissance schools for the deficit and the fallout.