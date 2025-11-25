From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

An executive with Camden-based Campbell Soup Company is on leave, pending an investigation into whether he was caught making an expletive-filled rant about the company’s products and some of his coworkers.

Robert Garza, who made the recording, has sued the company for wrongful termination. He alleges that he was fired after raising concerns about comments made by Robert Bally, the company’s vice president of information technology.

According to Detroit television station WDIV, which first reported on the recording, Garza filed his suit in Wayne County Circuit Court in Michigan last Thursday. He makes allegations of racist remarks, admissions of drug use at work and retaliation when he tried to report it. Campbell is named in the suit along with Bally and J.D. Aupperle, a supervisor.