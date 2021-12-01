Mistrial declared again in hate crime retrial of former South Jersey police chief

A judge has once again declared a mistrial in the federal case against a former South Jersey Police Chief.

The mistrial comes after more than 16 hours of deliberations over the course of three days. It is also the second time a jury has been deadlocked on the charges of hate crime assault and civil rights deprivation against Frank Nucera Jr., Bordentown Township’s former top cop.

Federal prosecutors had accused Nucera of slamming a handcuffed Black teenager into a metal door jamb during a September 2016 incident at the Ramada Inn on U.S. Route 206. Timothy Stroye, then 18, was arrested for trespassing at the property. The government alleged Nucera held a deep resentment towards Black people, which culminated in him attacking Stroye.