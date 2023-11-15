Philadelphia City Council reviews 911 system deficiencies

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city’s 911 emergency response system came into question this summer after police were sent to an incorrect location in response to a call. On Tuesday, City Council members held a hearing to talk about what led to that incident and other problems within the system.

In July, officers were misdirected to the opposite side of the city from where the 911 call originated. That resulted in police losing an edge in a mass shooting in Kingsessing that happened about 48 hours later.

At Tuesday’s hearing, other issues with 911 were also brought up by people like Maria Rodriguez who talked about her late father Wilfredo’s futile calls to 911 while he was having a stroke.

“On his cell phone record I have an indication of 28 calls done by him to 911, and there was never a call back or at least a wellness check,” Rodriguez said.

Councilmember Jamie Gautier said 911 needs to be more reliable.

“When the city fails to successfully respond to an emergency, neighbors lose faith in the city’s ability to keep them safe making it harder for us to combat gun violence and eroding the progress we’ve made to rebuild the essential bond between the community and the police,” she said.