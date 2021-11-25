‘There’s some hope for this country’: Philly civil rights advocate responds to Arbery verdict

A jury in Georgia found three white men guilty in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was fatally shot after going for a jog through their neighborhood in February 2020. WHYY host Cherri Gregg spoke to the Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, co-director for the racial justice organization Power Live Free, and pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Rev. Tyler, what are your reactions, sir?

Well, Cherri, this is a day of great relief, and I think I heard someone with the family say at the press conference that this would be a Thanksgiving like none other. There was a lot of concern that the ways in which the defense was going about drawing upon old racial tropes and stereotypes that the jury would move toward acquitting these three men. But the guilty verdicts suggest to us that at least there’s some hope for this country, even yet.

And this comes on the heels of us getting the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. What was really at stake with the verdict in this trial and what we just heard today, three convictions on the murder charges?

Well, I think what was at stake really was America’s word. So, you know, we proclaim to be one thing and very often we act in a very different way. And so if we have really turned the page, we’ve moved forward. If the South is not the old South anymore, then even after the defense moved to strike almost all Black jurors off the trial, even after the defense continually decried the presence of Black pastors, and used racial stereotypes. The fact that this jury could still come back with the just verdict, that says something, and I think that ultimately is really what was on trial in this case.

This was bigger than Ahmaud Arbery. But I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that this was also about Ahmaud Arbery. So as much as his parents, I’m sure, are relieved — I’ve been listening to them just now — tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and there’s going to be an empty seat at their table, and we should never forget that this justice will not bring him back.