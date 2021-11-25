Philly’s former chief defender on why the jury convicted Ahmaud Arbery’s killers

Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased, shot, and killed while running through their neighborhood. The murder convictions for the three white men come after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. Now, the men face a minimum sentence of life in prison.

How did this happen? WHYY host Cherri Gregg spoke to Keir Bradford-Grey, former chief of the Philadelphia Defenders Association.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

So first up, your reaction to this verdict?

My reaction was affirming. I’ve really been following this case, and I knew that the facts here were really not in favor of the defense or a self-defense claim. And so it was very affirming that these jurors did the right thing here, listened to the evidence, and rendered the right verdict.

Let’s talk about this verdict. Defense attorneys contended that the McMichaels were attempting to execute a legal citizens’ arrest after they saw Arbery commit what they thought was a burglary. Travis McMichael then testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying that Arbery turned and attacked him with his fist. The jury didn’t buy this. You’ve participated in self-defense cases. What does this case say about the limitations of self-defense claims?

Well, a self-defense claim has to be reasonable, and it has to be supported by facts. And in this case they had facts that were opposite, because there was actually a video showing what happened. There was also information, and I think the prosecutor did an excellent job in really showing that this was a hunting down by someone who thought they had the authority to be a law enforcement or quasi-law enforcement here. And then when it went awry, they wanted to claim that they were afraid. The prosecution did a great job showing that they were the aggressor. And when Ahmaud Arbery tried to defend himself, they thought that they could use deadly force based on the type of force that they initiated. It was really a masterful work by the prosecution to show Ahmaud Arbery as someone who has not been aggressive, who is not seen committing a crime at all, and the McMichaels had no legal right to do what they did.