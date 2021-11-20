Philadelphians grieve Rittenhouse verdict — and share thoughts on fixing a ‘broken’ system

Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, is one of many people saying they’re disappointed by the verdict, but not surprised.

“What I mean by that is a system that is built on white supremacy does what it can to protect itself and those who exemplify and perpetuate white supremacy,” he said.

To him, Rittenhouse’s courtroom victory demonstrated the racism embedded in the criminal justice system.

“Kyle Rittenhouse was not held responsible for the egregious injury of one person and death of two others,” he said. “To me, that reflects that the system is broken, but it produced the outcome that it was designed to produce.”

Shuford said the verdict underscores a need for reform of policing and the judicial system.

“I think the system needs to be revamped from top to bottom,” he said. “Serious police reform needs to happen such that the police are not, in fact, encouraging white supremacist vigilantes to undermine the First Amendment rights of legitimate protesters. I think the police need to engage differently with communities of color.”

Many said the verdict could set a dangerous precedent and embolden white supremacists and others to act violently without fear of consequences.