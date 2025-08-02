From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s move to outlaw rate-of-fire acceleration devices, commonly known as “bump-stocks” or “switches,” was upheld in city court earlier this week. The court’s ruling defies past precedents where the city’s efforts to enact measures to curb gun violence were defeated.

In 2022, the Commonwealth Court rejected an attempt by the city to create city-specific gun laws. Later in November 2024, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city that sought to impose stricter firearms regulations than are authorized under state law.

Those results contrast with Wednesday’s dismissal of a complaint filed against the city in July 2024. That lawsuit argued an ordinance signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker in June violated gun owner’s right to bear arms under the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Common Pleas Court Judge Caroline Turner dismissed the complaint, filed by residents Vern Lei and Ross Gilson, without explanation.

The city did not respond to requests for comment.