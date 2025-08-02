Philadelphia gun bump stock ban upheld in court, defying previous legal defeats
A Philadelphia judge upheld the city’s ban on gun modifiers like switches and bump stocks, a rare legal win amid ongoing state preemption battles.
Philadelphia’s move to outlaw rate-of-fire acceleration devices, commonly known as “bump-stocks” or “switches,” was upheld in city court earlier this week. The court’s ruling defies past precedents where the city’s efforts to enact measures to curb gun violence were defeated.
In 2022, the Commonwealth Court rejected an attempt by the city to create city-specific gun laws. Later in November 2024, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city that sought to impose stricter firearms regulations than are authorized under state law.
Those results contrast with Wednesday’s dismissal of a complaint filed against the city in July 2024. That lawsuit argued an ordinance signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker in June violated gun owner’s right to bear arms under the Pennsylvania Constitution.
Common Pleas Court Judge Caroline Turner dismissed the complaint, filed by residents Vern Lei and Ross Gilson, without explanation.
The city did not respond to requests for comment.
The ordinance Lei and Gilson took issue with prohibits anyone in Philadelphia from manufacturing or buying devices like switches or bump stocks, which are designed to accelerate how fast a semiautomatic firearm can shoot.
Pennsylvania state law does not prohibit rate-of-acceleration devices and forbids counties and municipalities from passing laws restricting gun ownership.
After reviewing the rate of fire of the weapons used in a July 7 shooting that killed three people in Grays Ferry as well as a Memorial Day shooting in Lemon Hill that killed two, Philadelphia police believe switches were used in both shootings.
Lei and Gilson originally filed their complaint against the city in federal court but withdrew to later file in city court.
Their lawyers filed an appeal of the ruling Thursday, which can still be overturned in state court.
While not final, the rule marks a significant victory in Parker’s ongoing battle against gun violence in the city. She praised the ruling in a statement issued Thursday.
“Philadelphia deserves safe streets and safe summers, free from the threat of gun violence,” Parker wrote. “Switch devices have caused mass destruction in our communities and we will continue the fight to get them off of our streets.”
In 2024, the number of overall shootings in the city was down, with 36% fewer incidents compared to 2023. The city reported in early July that the number of homicides is down 9.7% from the same time last year. Yet Philly saw 2025’s most violent day on July 7, when 23 people were shot.
