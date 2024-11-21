Philadelphia loses lawsuit that sought greater power for the city to regulate firearms

Philadelphia may not impose stricter firearms regulations than are authorized under state law, the Democratic majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, a blow to city leaders and others trying to address gun violence.

The justices ruled 6-0 to uphold the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the city, family members of gun violence victims and the nonprofit group CeaseFirePA. They wanted to invalidate so-called preemption laws that spell out that state law on the ownership, transportation, possession and transfer of guns trumps municipal gun-safety ordinances.

Justice Kevin Brobson’s majority opinion acknowledged the tragedy of gun violence and that “a serious problem exists” but said the court’s role was not to decide whether laws passed by the Legislature are adequate to address the challenge.

“There is nothing for us to do in the absence of a constitutional violation or other infirmity” in state firearms laws that preempt local ordinances, Brobson wrote.

Republicans in the General Assembly, joined by a segment of Democrats, have demonstrated repeatedly in recent years that they are resistant to proposals that could restrict gun ownership or gun owners’ rights.

Just eight states allow cities and towns to pass their own gun safety laws, according to the anti-gun-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The city and other plaintiffs raised what Brobson called a novel approach to the constitutionality and validity of firearms preemption laws. They argued the laws violate the constitutional guarantee of due process of law, constitute a type of state-created danger, and interfere with Philadelphia’s health and disease prevention laws.

The plaintiffs say state law has kept them from adopting policy changes that could alleviate the gun violence crisis.