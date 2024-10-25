She expressed outrage over the mass shooting on October 19th that injured seven people, including a 16-year-old girl, in Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia. The teenager was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized.

Police said the shooting incident stemmed from an argument between two men who attended an “Instagram” party” in the 1100 block of West Cumberland Street. Officers said when people started to leave the party, the shooter came back and opened fire.

Investigators recovered a weapon along with two .45 caliber bullets, 21 .40 caliber bullets, and 34 9mm bullets from the scene.

“If this law had been passed, that lone gunman could not have fired 50 rounds of ammunition; that just wouldn’t have happened,” said Dr. Nina Ahmad in an interview with WHYY News.

Dr. Ahmad described gun violence in Philadelphia as a public health crisis.

“We’re gonna attack it from every different perspective, whether it’s limiting how much damage you do, whether it’s making sure we are tracking these guns and how they’re passing through the illegal channels,.” Ahmad said.