Efforts are moving forward in New Jersey to create an online database that allows survivors of sexual assault to more easily track their cases and monitor the status of their Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) kits.

This comes one year after New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin issued a Law Enforcement Directive mandating prolonged retention — from five years to 20 years — of evidence, including DNA samples, from sexual assault medical exams.

Patricia Teffenhart, executive director of the Department of Law and Public Safety’s Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance, said that retaining evidence for longer periods of time is key.

“[It] affords us more time to have survivors move through their healing journey, better understand what the criminal justice process will look like for them, so they can engage in this process at a time that’s right for them.”

Teffenhart added most survivors don’t tell anyone that they were attacked until five years after it happened, “so when we think about what it would mean for a survivor to have to make a decision immediately after their victimization to move forward with a criminal justice process, it’s not trauma-informed or survivor-centered.”

Teffenhart stressed sexual assault is traumatic and draining, and if a survivor decides to seek justice in court, “there’s a lot of disclosures that have to take place, and many survivors aren’t ready to make those disclosures or to move through a criminal justice process immediately after their victimization.”

Under the current system, survivors have to get on the phone and call different prosecutors’ offices and police departments to try and track down the status of their SAFE kits, speaking with officials in what for many survivors is an unfamiliar system.

“Which, as you could imagine, could be a barrier to someone who has just experienced something so traumatizing,” said Teffenhart, “and so having access to an online portal really reaffirms a survivor’s autonomy.”