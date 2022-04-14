From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Jobs are plentiful in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

“Logan has approximately 6,000 people and from the 2019 Census 13,575 jobs,” said Annina Hogan, engineer for the township.

The issue is connecting people to jobs by way of public transportation. Township officials have been working on that since 2018.

“[Mayor Frank Minor] began this initiative to reach out to all of our corporate residents, all the warehouses, all the companies that do business in Logan or make Logan their corporate home,” said Brian Duffield, township solicitor. He adds that they met with anyone who would extend an invitation to them.

“We would go meet with them, they would give us a tour,” he said. “We said, ‘hey, we’re here to help you, but you need to help us to know what the issues are and let us know.”

The companies had a common issue, trying to fill the various jobs available, from labor to technical “and everything in between.” The other common issue was that potential employees would not be able to show up for work because of transportation issues.

“We realized pretty quickly, ‘wow, this is a big deal,’” Duffield said