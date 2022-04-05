Greyhound is defending changes it made to its Philadelphia terminal, which prompted NJ Transit to reroute several buses from Philadelphia to Camden.

Company spokesperson Crystal Booker said, in a statement, changes to any of the company’s sites “include highly detailed plans, as well as several rounds of testing to ensure operational safety and efficiency.”

“Greyhound worked directly with the city regarding improvements to both the entrance and exit at the Philadelphia terminal,” she said. “Our adjustments successfully meet desired requirements, providing plenty of boarding space for customers and a clear line of sight for drivers.”

NJ Transit cited safety concerns as to why it has removed all of its bus service from the terminal at 10th and Filbert in Center City Philadelphia.

Five bus lines – 313, 315, 317,408, 409 – now terminate in Camden at the Walter Rand Transportation Center, where customers can transfer to other bus lines – 400, 401, 402, 410, 412 – that go into Philadelphia for no additional cost. PATCO Speedline service is also available at the transit hub in downtown Camden.

Route 551 now terminates one block away from the Greyhound terminal at 10th and Market streets. However, this route will operate a “loop line” beginning April 2, with customers being able to access additional bus stops at Market, Broad, and Vine streets.

The changes, which went into effect at the end of February, were outlined by Mike Kilcoyne, NJ Transit’s general manager of bus operations, who also explained the safety concerns about the new configuration at the Greyhound terminal at an agency board meeting on March 30.