When cops in New Jersey are paired with mental health specialists, people in mental distress are far less likely to be arrested and are instead referred to health care services, a recent report found.

According to a Brookings Institution analysis of New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, people in mental distress are also less likely to become victims of force.

The report, which analyzed 342 calls for service between December 2021 and January 2023, found that the ARRIVE Together program did not lead to significant differences in outcomes based on race.

“We did not find racial differences in the likelihood of being arrested or use of force,” said Rashawn Ray, the report’s author and a senior fellow of governance studies for Brookings.

Officials first launched ARRIVE in 2021, servicing Cumberland County. Last year, the program expanded to the cities of Elizabeth and Linden, in Union County.