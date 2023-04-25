New Jersey lawmakers have two months to pass the state budget for the fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1.

Organizations providing adult disability, mental health, and substance abuse programs hope to see an annual boost in state funding to offset the impacts of recent inflation.

Lawmakers are considering legislation establishing a yearly cost-of-living rate adjustment for programs providing mental health, substance use treatment, or services to persons with developmental disabilities. The adjustment is based on Consumer Price Index, or CPI, which helps measure inflation.

“Because of lack of investment over time, we have a waitlist of over 500 people stemming from various things,” Matthew Binder, Easterseals New Jersey advocacy manager, said. “Lack of funding, inability to pay frontline staff what they’re worth, and high turnover.”

As the cost of living continues to climb, nonprofits like Easterseals said they’re having difficulty hiring and retaining staff.

Most of Easterseals’ programs, including case management, residential services, and other support services, are paid for using Medicaid.

“About 81% of our funding comes from some government source, very little charity. That is just how the adult system of care works industry-wide,” Binder said. “Especially post-COVID… inflation and wage compression around the workforce have really rocked this community to its core.”