Two days after the six Democratic candidates for New Jersey’s gubernatorial race sparred against one another, the four Republicans vying for the party’s nomination verbally squared off on the debate stage at Rider University Tuesday night.

The participants included state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea.

The candidates frequently interrupted each other throughout the two-hour debate, challenging the moderators to maintain decorum. One of the panelists asking questions, New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein, referred to the Democratic debate as “the quiet night” compared to the GOP debate.