NJ Transit is still struggling to recover from its “summer of hell” when more than 1,800 trains were canceled between June 1 and Aug. 31.

But, the mass transit agency delivered some good news Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett unveiled the “next generation of multi-level rail cars” at NJ Transit’s Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearney. The majority of the new rail cars will be put into service in 2026. It cost the state $270 million in addition to approximately $680 million in federal dollars.

Murphy, standing in front of a giant American flag and a new rail car, said the new addition will boost customer satisfaction.

“This is an example of the progress that we have made that has been overwhelming, and I promise to the commuters and customers out there, we will stay at it and sprint through the tape over the last 15 or so months of our administration,” he said.