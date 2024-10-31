NJ Transit unveils new multi-level, high-tech rail cars

After NJ Transit’s delay-plagued “summer of hell,” the agency unveils new multi-level rail cars to boost customer satisfaction.

The exterior of a new rail car

NJ Transit will soon be getting 174 new multilevel rail cars. (David Matthau/WHYY)

NJ Transit is still struggling to recover from its “summer of hell” when more than 1,800 trains were canceled between June 1 and Aug. 31.

But, the mass transit agency delivered some good news Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett unveiled the “next generation of multi-level rail cars” at NJ Transit’s Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearney. The majority of the new rail cars will be put into service in 2026. It cost the state $270 million in addition to approximately $680 million in federal dollars.

Murphy, standing in front of a giant American flag and a new rail car, said the new addition will boost customer satisfaction.

Murphy speaking in front of the new rail car
Murphy addressed the crowd in front of a giant American flag and a new rail car. (David Matthau/WHYY)

“This is an example of the progress that we have made that has been overwhelming, and I promise to the commuters and customers out there, we will stay at it and sprint through the tape over the last 15 or so months of our administration,” he said.

While some of the train delays in the summer were caused by equipment issues, many were the result of weather, utility and Amtrak problems. NJ Transit’s Northeast Corridor line runs on tracks owned by Amtrak, and their trains take priority when there are delays and outages.

Murphy said the new cars are packed with high-tech innovations, can travel up to 110 mph, and many will be self-propelled, which means they don’t need a locomotive to move them.

Inside the new rail car
Each rail car has comfortable seats and LED information screens. (David Matthau/WHYY)

“It’s 20 times more reliable than the current 40-something-year-old cars, every 20 thousand miles the current cars need to go in for a checkup, this is every 400 thousand miles,” he said. “Seats give you more space, a bike rack, USB plugs, LED screens in the car so you don’t necessarily have to hear what the announcement is about some development or not, you’re going to see it pop up right in front of you,” said Murphy.

  • power outlet in the seat
    Riders can plug into USB ports in between the seats. (David Matthau/WHYY)
  • a sign shows how the bridge plate works to cover the gap
    Every new rail car has a built-in bridge plate to cover the gaps at stations for those in wheelchairs. (David Matthau/WHYY)
  • wall hooks
    The new rail cars also have wall hooks for bicycles. (David Matthau/WHYY)

Corbett said 174 ultra-modern double-decker railcars, costing more than $950 million, are going through final testing and will soon be delivered to the Garden State.

“We expect them to begin entering passenger service sometime in the middle of next year,” he said.

Phil Murphy tours the new rail car
Gov. Murphy took a tour of a new rail car and called it extraordinary. (David Matthau/WHYY)

Corbett said the new rail cars will increase seating capacity by 11%.

He said NJ Transit will soon unveil its next five-year plan that will include an additional $17 billion to upgrade and modernize infrastructure and purchase new trains and buses.

David Matthau headshot

