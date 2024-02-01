From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Last fall, when every member of the Legislature was up for re-election, Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the proposed New Jersey Turnpike Authority budget that included a 3% toll increase on the turnpike and the parkway.

Murphy said he needed more information on why the toll hike was necessary.

But yesterday, less than three months after the election, the Turnpike Authority took another vote and passed the same $2.6 billion budget again, which included the same toll increase. This time Murphy immediately approved the rate hike without explaining why.

It’s the third toll hike on the turnpike and the parkway in four years.

According to N.J. Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney, the toll increase is scheduled to take effect March 1.

For the average passenger car, this translates to a 15 cent increase on turnpike tolls and a 5 cent bump on parkway tolls.

A trip from Camden (Interchange 4) to Trenton (7A) will increase by 8 cents to $2.47.

Feeney said the rate at toll plazas on the mainline of the Garden State Parkway will increase by 7 cents (to $2.09), and the rate at most of the plazas on Garden State Parkway ramps will increase by 3 cents (to 73 cents). Passenger cars pay a lower E-Z Pass rate during the off-peak travel periods on the turnpike and the parkway. Peak periods are from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s politics as usual as played here in New Jersey or anywhere else, incumbents and incumbent governors don’t like to vote for or approve toll increases or tax increases right before an election,” said Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan University Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship.