A domed indoor sports complex is coming to Cape May Airport
The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission approved plans for an 80,000-square-foot domed indoor sports complex.
A big new sports complex will soon be built in Cape May County.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the execution of a lease agreement with Aviation Sports Complex for a parcel of land at Cape May Airport.
Aviation Sports plans to construct an 80,000-square-foot domed indoor sports complex on the site that will feature turf fields for soccer and lacrosse events, courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, golf simulators, areas for jujitsu and wellness classes, dining options and a multipurpose space. The company will pay the DRBA an annual rent of $0.25 per square foot during the initial 20-year lease term.
“Our organization’s vision is to be not only an innovative leader in transportation but also a catalyst for partnered growth and prosperity in both states,” said DRBA Deputy Executive Director Stephen Williams in a statement. “The sports complex has significant community support, and the airport is a central location for easy access. We’re pleased to be able to help facilitate this project for the region’s benefit.”
Cape May Airport has been a hub for economic expansion over the past decade. The Cape May Brewery has its facilities there, along with more than two dozen other retail, professional and industrial enterprises.
