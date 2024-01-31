From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A big new sports complex will soon be built in Cape May County.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission unanimously approved a resolution that authorizes the execution of a lease agreement with Aviation Sports Complex for a parcel of land at Cape May Airport.

Aviation Sports plans to construct an 80,000-square-foot domed indoor sports complex on the site that will feature turf fields for soccer and lacrosse events, courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, golf simulators, areas for jujitsu and wellness classes, dining options and a multipurpose space. The company will pay the DRBA an annual rent of $0.25 per square foot during the initial 20-year lease term.