Professional hockey is returning to New Jersey’s capital city.

State and local officials announced the relocation of the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, a “AA” league formally known as the East Coast Hockey League, to the CURE Insurance Arena in 2026. The minor league Trenton Titans played their last hockey game at that venue in 2013.

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the new Trenton team, which hasn’t been named yet, will spur economic development.

“We already have a number of new restaurants opening up on South Broad Street,” he said. “Along with the beautification project underway that’s adding more trees, more welcoming areas, re-striping the streets, making it more pedestrian and bike friendly.”

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the return of hockey to the city isn’t just about what happens on the ice.

“It’s about what it brings to our neighborhoods and our families,” he said. “This team will create jobs, drive local business and bring new energy to our downtown.”

He said having pro hockey back will be a homecoming of sorts.

“For years our fans packed the arena and showed a passion that makes this city such a great place for professional sports,” Gusciora said. “It will offer affordable first class entertainment for our residents and visitors alike.”