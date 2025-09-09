Professional hockey returns to Trenton in 2026
Officials say the new team, which will play at the CURE Insurance Arena, will help revitalize the downtown area and attract more visitors.
Professional hockey is returning to New Jersey’s capital city.
State and local officials announced the relocation of the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, a “AA” league formally known as the East Coast Hockey League, to the CURE Insurance Arena in 2026. The minor league Trenton Titans played their last hockey game at that venue in 2013.
Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the new Trenton team, which hasn’t been named yet, will spur economic development.
“We already have a number of new restaurants opening up on South Broad Street,” he said. “Along with the beautification project underway that’s adding more trees, more welcoming areas, re-striping the streets, making it more pedestrian and bike friendly.”
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the return of hockey to the city isn’t just about what happens on the ice.
“It’s about what it brings to our neighborhoods and our families,” he said. “This team will create jobs, drive local business and bring new energy to our downtown.”
He said having pro hockey back will be a homecoming of sorts.
“For years our fans packed the arena and showed a passion that makes this city such a great place for professional sports,” Gusciora said. “It will offer affordable first class entertainment for our residents and visitors alike.”
Benson said around half a million people already come into Trenton to watch music shows, Disney on Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, and attend many high school graduation ceremonies at the 7,000 seat CURE arena. The new hockey team will mean even more visitors for the city and businesses.
“We’re going to completely revitalize this area, people are going to feel safe,’ he said. “This is a culmination of a lot of hard work, and making sure that we’re moving the ball forward to make the city what it can be.”
Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli, who also serves as executive director of the Mercer County Improvement Authority, the entity that owns the CURE arena, said the return of professional hockey is a celebration of community, pride, and a continued investment in the region’s future.
He said when the new team begins play on the ice in October 2026, it will have a rink that will be created with a new CO2 ice system.
“It will be state of the art, in top, professional level condition,” he said.
“We’re putting in brand new dasher boards and a glass system surrounding the rink, to protect the players and fans,” Verrelli said. “In addition to that we have new ice resurfacing machines and we’re renovating our suite levels, and new VIP areas will bring fans much closer to the game itself.”
What’s in a name?
Bob Ohrablo, president of Trenton ECHL Hockey, said a new name for the team will be selected sometime next month.
“That’s up to our fans, that’s up to the people of Trenton, it’s their team,” he said.
He said fans can go to trentonechlhockey.com to register their suggestions.
A total of 32 hockey teams will be part of the ECHL next season.
