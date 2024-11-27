From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For the past seven years there has not been a single hotel in Trenton, the Garden State’s capital city, but that will soon be changing.

On Tuesday, Mayor Reed Gusciora announced that the city plans to redevelop the former Trenton Marriott on Lafayette Street into a mixed-use development as he stood in front of the former hotel site.

Trenton received a $4 million local property acquisition grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“This significant funding will allow us to purchase the old Marriott Hotel downtown, a property that has remained vacant since 2017,” Gusciora said.

Once the sale is complete, city officials will make a call for proposals, find a prospective developer and then sell them the property for a nominal fee.

“We’re essentially giving away the hotel to a developer who will come in and be a Bonafide developer that will turn this back into an open hotel,” he said.

“The key here is by removing the cost of acquiring the building, we are enabling a developer to focus their investment on renovating and reopening the hotel.”