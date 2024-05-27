From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A once-proud industrial city, Trenton has struggled with economic woes in recent decades.

As part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the city, officials are planning a series of spring and summer events.

Among the celebrations planned in June are a youth fishing derby, a Juneteenth celebration, a Pride festival and a 24-hour family-friendly art and music event. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the goal is to foster a sense of unity and engagement.

“It’s crucial to provide opportunities for residents of all ages and backgrounds to come together and just celebrate the vitality of the city,” Gusciora said.

In July, the city will launch a series of summer youth camps, and in August there will be two music festivals. Maria Richardson, Trenton’s parks and recreation director and the director of health and human services, said that during summer camps, kids will participate in sports activities and take trips to museums, swimming pools and adventure parks.

“We try to have a lot of activities for the children so they can enjoy their summers,” she said. “The more we engage the different portions of our community in recreational activities, the better they will feel about being in Trenton.”

During the early part of the 20th century, Trenton was a major manufacturing hub, with a booming population and a vibrant downtown. After World War II, the manufacturing industry declined and the city lost jobs, and younger families began moving to suburban areas for new employment opportunities.

Steve Tettamanti, the executive director of the New Jersey Historical Society, said this created many challenges for New Jersey’s capital city.

“The good news is arts and cultural organizations, artists, museums, theater, festivals and music venues have come into the city and revitalizing the area and attracting more visitors,” he said.