Council President Kathy McBride vs. Mayor Reed Gusciora

McBride, who is serving on council for the second time, is making her second run for the city’s top job.

Before entering politics, she was known for her advocacy work in the community. McBride started the group Mothers Against Violence three decades ago, shortly after her only son was gunned down while visiting home from Delaware State University. Pictures and newspaper articles of her community advocacy adorn the walls of her campaign headquarters on West State Street.

McBride calls criticism of Trenton’s municipal dysfunction a racist and sexist attack on her leadership.

“A Black female is one of the most unprotected and disrespected humans in this nation,” she said. “If it had been any other person sitting in the seat that I am sitting in, it would not be so.”

McBride adds the council is doing its job, serving as a check and balance on the mayor’s power. She said if they saw something they didn’t like based on the law, they challenged Gusciora.

“If most of the times when you get a council and a mayor that agrees lockstep with everything, somebody is rubber stamping something along the way. So there’s no rubber stamps on this council,” McBride said.

A central part of her campaign platform is for Trenton to stand on its own financially. She wants the get the city off of transitional aid, which is money from the state to help municipalities with severe budget issues. She also wants the state to pay its fair share for the amount of space it occupies within the capital city.

“We get $10 million in capital city aid when we should really be receiving triple that amount based on the fact that they pay us in lieu of taxes for the actual buildings that they occupy here in our borders,” McBride said.

Gusciora said the city needs to show it can manage its finances in order to get off of transitional aid.

“Kathy needs to look in the mirror because you have to demonstrate that you have good budgetary acumen,” he said.

He noted that the city’s budget was supposed to be approved by April 29, and it has yet to happen.

“That falls directly on her shoulders,” he added. “We offered the budget in March.”

McBride suggests that when the budget was submitted by Gusciora’s administration, there was information missing.

“We have to make sure that that money is accounted for, that’s our job,” she said. “There’s going to be some back and forth with the administration when we ask for information and it’s not given to us.”

Gusciora, who is white, said the council was provided with all of the information it needed, including an audit and supporting documents.

He adds that race is not a factor in his criticism of her leadership, adding it should have nothing to do with deciding who is the best person to run the city.

If re-elected, Gusciora says he wants to continue focusing on economic development.

“We need to have jobs in the city,” he said. “We need to take care of those abandoned factories on the Roebling Block II. We need to continue renovations of our centers, and we need to continue the economic stabilization that I’ve brought to the city.”