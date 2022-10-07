What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election

What are the deadlines I need to know?

Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election.

Deadline to register to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Deadline to apply for a mail ballot by mail: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Deadline to apply for a mail ballot in person: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7

Deadline to return mail ballot via secure drop box: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

Deadline for military voters to apply for electronic mail ballots: Friday, Nov. 4

Deadline to return mail ballot by mail: Postmarked by Election Day, received on or before Monday, Nov. 14

Deadline to vote early in person: Sunday, Nov. 6

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for New Jerseyeans to register to vote for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 18. New Jerseyeans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of New Jersey, and are going to be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

The state recently restored the right to vote to people who are on probation and parole.

Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

Yes, New Jerseyans can apply for a mail ballot by mail through Tuesday, Nov. 1. New Jerseyans who choose to apply for a mail ballot in person must do so by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Qualified overseas civilian and military voters must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by Friday, Nov. 4.

Can I vote early in person?

New Jerseyeans who are registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the general election will open Saturday, Oct. 29, and continue through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early voting locations. As of writing, those locations have yet to be announced. From Monday through Saturday, early voting will be open from 10 am. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.

Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day, and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, Nov. 14.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I want to vote in person?

New Jerseyans who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

New Jersey voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received a mail ballot but want to vote in person?

If you have received your mail ballot but have not voted, you may only vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.

What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county board of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot?

All 12 Congressional seats are up for grabs across the state.

In Trenton, mayoral and city council elections are also taking place.

Other municipalities may be holding elections where you live. Consult with your county election office for more information.

N.J. voter info & resources