A statement was posted to the township’s website after the mayor was informed.

“We felt we had an obligation to let people know that we had a district worth of ballots that went missing,” Fried said, adding that each district has about 800 voters.

Fried said he saw an online report Thursday that the ballots have been located. In an email, Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami-Covello said that the bags with the ballots are under the jurisdiction of the Mercer County Board of Elections.

“My understanding is that all of them have been located at the Board of Elections office,” she said in an email.

County election officials have not returned emails seeking confirmation that the missing ballots have been recovered.

This is the second year in a row Robbinsville experienced challenges with ballots, according to Fried.

“We had a size issue with the ballots; so this started as the polls opened that the ballots couldn’t be scanned,” Fried said, adding residents were frustrated. Some, he said, left without voting. Officials were able to come up with an alternative to fill out paper ballots.

“This is extremely frustrating for us as a municipality,” said Fried. “We really need to make sure that we have a secure process for the public,” citing that the county spent $2.8 million in March to extend its contract with Dominion Voting Systems in March for equipment and support services