Turnovers, penalties and poor decisions costly in Eagles’ 27-7 loss to Bears

Turnovers, penalties and poor decisions were costly in Philadelphia’s 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The Eagles also were hurt by circumstances out of their control when quarterback Jalen Hurts was in concussion protocol.

First, a look at what was in their control.

Hurts threw an interception, backup Andy Dalton tossed an end-zone pick when Hurts was being evaluated, and the Eagles lost a fumble while forcing zero turnovers.

“You can’t sustain wins,” coach Nick Sirianni said of losing the turnover battle. “Obviously have to make a change there.”

Then there were the penalties. Philadelphia was whistled 10 times for 61 yards, several of which were holds against the secondary. Add in some questionable decisions, including Sirianni electing not to go for it on fourth-and-1 on his own 49-yard line down 20-7 with 3:30 left in the third quarter and Dalton firing into the hands of Bears safety Dillon Thieneman on third-and-2 from the 2-yard line, and it was a recipe for defeat.

“I think we all have to own that loss right there,” Sirianni said. “I don’t think anybody coached well, I don’t think anybody played well. It was a true team loss.”

A turning point for Philadelphia came with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter of a seven-point game when D’Marco Jackson decked Hurts with a hard hit just as the quarterback was stepping out of bounds after a scramble.

Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness while Hurts was flagged for a possible concussion by NFL spotters. Beginning at Chicago’s 15-yard line, Dalton took over. After three running plays, he threw an interception while an animated Hurts came out of the medical tent, apparently ready to play but not quite cleared to do so.

“I was still waiting for the thumbs-up,” Hurts said. He added that he felt fine and wished things could have been expedited.

Sirianni understood the protocol and did not second guess officials’ decision to evaluate Hurts.

“The health of the player is the most important thing,” he said. “That was unfortunate how that possession played itself out.”

Sirianni also said that he considered calling a timeout to buy time in order to get Hurts back on the field but did not have enough information to know if it would be worth it to do so.

The Eagles (2-1) will have to clean things up if they want to contend for a title.

“This is an opportunity to learn from, and we have to choose to learn from it,” Hurts said.