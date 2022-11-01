Gov. Murphy weighs in on N.J. police at polling stations, ballot counting process

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Just a week before Election Day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on recent legislation that limits the presence of uniformed police officers at polling places.

Democrats in the Legislature, who sponsored the bill, say it’s meant to prevent voter intimidation in communities of color, which have historically faced barriers to voting in the U.S. Republicans opposed the legislation, calling it anti-police.

Murphy weighed in Monday night on his monthly radio show with tri-state NPR affiliates.

“All this is about being sensible, responsible, certainly, first and foremost, keeping our blessed kids safe and sound. But I do think the disproportionate amount of intimidation if you look at our country’s history, has been in communities of color and that is for sure,” Murphy said.