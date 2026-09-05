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Fans and supporters of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia are not ready to see the storied institution shut down without a fight.

On Sept. 1, Academy leadership announced that the museum, which has been around for almost two centuries, will close at the end of the month. The news was met with a wave of disbelief, sadness, anger and pushback.

The Academy is “the oldest continuously operating natural history museum in the Americas, like historic, long-standing, amazing precious treasure trove of collections within the walls,” said entomologist Isa Betancourt, who had worked at the Academy for nearly a decade up until 2022. She said that the public museum is an “invaluable portal” that connects the public to the Academy’s collections and research.

“Where are the efforts? Where is the capital campaign to find solutions to open up and ask for money and support?” Betancourt said.

The Academy of Natural Sciences is the first natural science research center in the Americas, and was founded in 1812. The public museum opened in 1828.

Fans of the museum plan to rally on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. in front of the Academy to protest the closing.

Organizers expect more than 100 people to show up for speeches to support the museum. They have also contacted all the members of Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Cherelle Parker. Councilmember Nina Ahmad, who put out a statement calling the museum’s closure “unacceptable,” will be speaking at the rally.

The goal of the rally is to say that Philadelphia residents want to make their voices heard in this matter, said Sarah McAnulty, one of the organizers and the executive director of Skype A Scientist, a nonprofit science education organization in Philadelphia.

“I think they thought perhaps that if you just announce it last minute and say it’s happening, that we’ll just accept it. And we will not,” she said. “You have to at least give us the opportunity to rescue the situation.”

She said ever since the Academy announced the closing, she has been in touch with other science advocates in the city, and partnered with Philadelphia Science Action, which organized the 2017 March for Science in Philadelphia and 2025 Philly Stand Up for Science rally; and Green Philly, a local media organization focused on sustainable living.

McAnulty said she feels heartened at the passionate response.

“As a scientist and a person who has dedicated my life to trying to advocate for science and wildlife and nature … sometimes it can feel like you and your friends and your colleagues are the only ones that care,” she said.

She added that one person in her social circle rescheduled a flight so they could attend the rally.