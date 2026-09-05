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A charity organization in Bethany Beach will be honoring veterans this week by giving them a chance to vacation with their families, free of charge.

Every year, Operation SEAs the Day hosts its Warrior Family Beach Week. Wounded, active duty and veteran military service members and their families come from across the country to stay in homes donated by local volunteers.

“It’s sort of our way of giving back to the families of the wounded veterans and the wounded veterans themselves,” said David Bradley, a board member with the organization. “Like the welcome that they never received when they came home.”

Bradley has been volunteering with the group since 2014. He himself is a Navy veteran, and wanted to find a way to give back to wounded veterans after he moved to Sussex County.

“You get to know these families and very incredible people, American heroes,” Bradley said. “And so it’s very well worth every single thing that we do.”

Operation SEAs the Day was created in 2013. Becky Johns, one of the organization’s co-founders, had multiple family members who served in the military. She said she had worked with private homeowners at the time who had open vacation homes in the area during the month of September.

“We talked about figuring out a way to kind of seize the moment, or seize the month, and see if we could get enough homeowners to offer [their homes] for our veterans,” Johns said.

She said right from the beginning, the local community was on board with the idea, with businesses offering free meals, activities and services to the event. She added that people who offer the homes for the families to stay in often return year after year.

“I would call everyone and see if they were interested and it was like, ‘Of course, you don’t even have to ask,’” Johns said. “It’s amazing, and the support from the local community is just very humbling, very patriotic.”

Since then, the organization has hosted more than 1,000 military families in Bethany Beach.

What the week looks like

Operations SEAs the Day works with other established veteran foundations to select participating families. Anywhere between 25 to 30 families take part in the beach week each year, according to Bradley.

“Very Important Families,” as organizers call them, can participate in activities throughout the week. That includes things like boat excursions, therapeutic horseback riding, golfing and a spa day. However, Bradley said the events are optional. Organizers want to give the families an opportunity to spend time together at the beach, especially if they have been apart from each other for a long time.

“They can reconnect with their families. They can just relax and breathe,” Bradley said.

Though the families stay in Bethany Beach, the events throughout the week take place across Sussex County.

There are four mandatory special events: a welcome reception, family barbecue, farewell breakfast and an “Evening of Honor.” It includes a parade that spans from Bethany Beach all the way to Selbyville. Families are escorted by the Delaware State Police and other emergency services personnel to the Freeman Arts Pavilion. There, they are provided with a dinner and concert.

Bradley said the parade is the highlight of the week, and that typically there are people lining the route wearing red, white and blue and waving flags. He said there were about a couple thousand people at last year’s parade cheering on the families.

To Johns, children of veterans attending the parade is particularly meaningful.

“To witness their parents be honored in that way, to see their faces so amazed, that’s priceless,” Johns said.

This year’s parade will be held on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and event organizers told WHYY News that they are anticipating a large turnout.