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A Sussex County ice cream business that has gone nationwide has a new seaside home — Dewey Beach.

The Frozen Farmer opened a shop in the coastal town last month. Katey Evans, the business’s founder, said her and her family have been visiting Dewey Beach for years.

“One night we were in town walking and realized that the perfect location was a location we had walked by a hundred times ourselves and just never really looked up, and here it was,” Evans told WHYY News in the new storefront.

Evans said that she wanted to have a beach location to bring Delaware agriculture — the county’s largest industry — to tourists. So far, Evans said the shop has been welcomed by the community, and that it has been a “humbling” experience.

“Getting to know the community here and really knowing them by name as they come in the door has been very important to us, but watching them learn about our family and our business and the industry overall has been incredibly rewarding too,” Evans said.

Fruit to frozen treats

Evans and her family started The Frozen Farmer in 2015 as a way to reduce food waste on their farm in Bridgeville. Her husband’s family has owned and operated it for more than eight decades. The 3,000+ acre farm grows a wide range of produce from watermelon to sweet corn to strawberries. It also houses a creamery that makes and sells frozen and baked goods from the farm as well.

The company uses “misfit fruit”— the produce grown on the farm that is missized, misshapen or overripe and wouldn’t otherwise be sold to stores or farmers markets.

According to ReFED, a nonprofit that focuses on food waste, about 60 million tons of food was wasted nationwide in 2024. Almost 25% of that waste came from farm produce.

Evans said it’s common in agriculture for fruit to not even be picked out of a field if it’s not cosmetically perfect. But through the company, they are able to utilize the fruit that would’ve gone to waste otherwise.

“When we’re in strawberry season, and we’re harvesting strawberries, we are capping and freezing strawberries until our hands are literally bloodstained red,” she said.

The Frozen Farmer sells ice cream, sorbet and “frobert,” an ice cream and sorbet blend, as well as seasonal baked goods in their shop and on the farm. Right now, the farm is growing watermelons. Evans said if a watermelon has “just a tiny little bad spot,” they will cut it off and use the rest of the watermelon to make sorbet.

“Every one of our flavors has our mission on the back of the pint,” said Evans. “We like to feel still connected to the consumer that’s purchasing our product, and we like to think that we’re giving them a little piece of our farm family.”