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Inside the Sussex Community Corrections Center, a group of incarcerated people wash and slice cucumbers. They place the sliced cucumbers inside bags that will later be shipped to Seaford to feed hungry kids.

Delaware’s Farm to Processing program officially launched this week. It’s an expansion of the Farm to Community program, a state initiative operated by the Delaware Farm and Food Council that aims to deliver food from local farms to communities.

The expansion focuses on addressing gaps in processing for fresh produce.

David Marvel, a farmer based in Kent County, announced the project at a media briefing Tuesday and said that farmers do not have the infrastructure to prepare produce for consumption.

“I can easily drop off an average bin of watermelons, about 800 pounds, but what are they going to do with it for now? Do you have the kitchen? Do you have to have the staff and such?” Marvel said.

Under the program, those who are incarcerated — referred to as correctional residents — fill the gap by cleaning, prepping and packaging produce so it can be shipped to the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club. The labor is part of the correctional facility’s larger skill development and learning opportunities program to prepare residents for reentry into society.

“Every cucumber sliced, every vegetable packed represents two investments at once. It’s an investment in healthier kids and an investment in real opportunity and real second chances,” Gov. Matt Meyer said at the briefing.