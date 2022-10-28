Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day.

Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls to appear in plain clothes instead of their official uniforms.

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), who sponsored the legislation, said the amendment aims to prevent voter intimidation, especially in predominantly Black cities, where trust for police is perennially much lower than other racial groups.

Lawmakers on the other side of the aisle derided the amendment as anti-police, and Assemblyman Harold Wirths (R-Sussex) claimed the majority party has a bias against law enforcement.

“I feel a lot safer when I see [police] in uniform,” Wirths said.