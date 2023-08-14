Ask Governor Murphy: Oliver’s successor, wind energy, and tacos?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will answer your questions at 7 p.m. Tuesday during “Ask Governor Murphy.”

Close-up of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy as he speaks.

File photo: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks to reporters during a briefing in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

What does one look for in a successor to a trailblazing “partner in government?” Will concerns about wind energy from fellow Democrats be examined? Is it unfair that the Garden State will be left out of a nationwide taco promotion?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will answer your questions at 7 p.m. Tuesday during “Ask Governor Murphy.” The program is a co-production of WHYY, WBGO in Newark, New Jersey, and WNYC in New York.

You can submit your questions online in advance or by using #AskGovMurphy on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the program, listeners can call 844-745-TALK (8255) to join WHYY live on air.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Listeners can hear the answers on 90.9 WHYY-FM (89.7 FM in Atlantic City, 90.3 FM in Cape May, and 89.9 in Southern Burlington and Ocean counties).

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate