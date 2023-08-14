What does one look for in a successor to a trailblazing “partner in government?” Will concerns about wind energy from fellow Democrats be examined? Is it unfair that the Garden State will be left out of a nationwide taco promotion?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will answer your questions at 7 p.m. Tuesday during “Ask Governor Murphy.” The program is a co-production of WHYY, WBGO in Newark, New Jersey, and WNYC in New York.

You can submit your questions online in advance or by using #AskGovMurphy on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the program, listeners can call 844-745-TALK (8255) to join WHYY live on air.

Listeners can hear the answers on 90.9 WHYY-FM (89.7 FM in Atlantic City, 90.3 FM in Cape May, and 89.9 in Southern Burlington and Ocean counties).