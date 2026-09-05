WHYY News Climate Desk Watershed

Conservationists to restore wetlands, save habitat for diamondback terrapins in New Jersey

Tidal salt marshes across New Jersey are being drowned out by sea level rise.

Visitors to the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J., enjoy the walking trail around the salt marsh. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
WHYY News Climate Desk Watershed

Conservationists to restore wetlands, save habitat for diamondback terrapins in New Jersey

Tidal salt marshes across New Jersey are being drowned out by sea level rise.

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The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, will temporarily close Tuesday as conservationists work to restore 5 acres of tidal salt marshes that provide habitat for diamondback terrapins.

Scotch Bonnet Island along Cape May County’s coastline provides habitat for creatures like turtles and coastal birds, and soaks up flood waters.

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But sea level rise, which in New Jersey is occurring at twice the global average, is drowning out marshes. More of these coastal wetlands are being lost, and converting into open water and mud flats.

Lovely greeting visitors at Wetlands Institute
Lovey, a diamondback terrapin rescued in Stone Harbor, N.J., greeted visitors at the Wetlands Institute’s Terrapin Tuesday event. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Wetland loss is impacting species that rely on them for nesting, while leaving some communities more vulnerable to flooding.

“Our marshes are really important to help us with coastal resilience. Aside from the huge biodiversity that’s out there, the reliance of 75% of our commercial food fish comes from the marsh,” said Lenore Tedesco, executive director of the Wetlands Institute. “So, losing marsh acreages is impacting all of those things, including our ability to be protected by these marshes during storms.”

Wetlands have historically been impacted by development, particularly between the 1950s and 70s, before state regulations were implemented to protect these natural resources. New Jersey lost 39% of its wetlands through the 1970s until the New Jersey Wetlands Act of 1970 and the New Jersey Freshwater Wetlands Protection Act of 1987 regulated dredge and fill activities.

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Salt marshes in New Jersey
Salt marshes act as “sponges’, during flooding events that could damage human and animal habitat by reducing waves when it takes more energy to move across the grass. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

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Today, about 20% of the state’s remaining salt marshes are highly vulnerable to “drowning” or transitioning into tidal mudflats due to sea level rise, according to Rutgers University.

“Our marshes are more frequently inundated, and that means that a lot of the marsh vegetation has a hard time hanging on,” said Tyler Kinney, a coastal biologist with the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Bureau of Lands Management, who has partnered with the Wetlands Institute.

“In a typical environment, the marsh surface accretes at the same rate, and it gains elevation at the rate that sea level rise would elevate, and vice versa, it’ll lose elevation as sea level rises, so it remains a balanced system where the rate of sea rise we’re seeing today means the system is falling out of balance and our marshes are drowning.”

The marsh complex at Scotch Bonnet Island is no different. The marsh’s trail previously flooded about twice a year. Today, it floods more than 60 times each year, making it more difficult for the marshes to absorb flood waters. The damage also impacts species like diamondback terrapin turtles, which rely on the marshes for nesting. Many of these turtles are killed on roadways as they search for new habitat.

“That high ground is a really important place for diamondback terrapin nesting. We have a lot of coastal birds using that upland area as well,” Tedesco said. “But with sea level rise, we’re losing, those areas are now starting to flood as well, so that’s no longer as suitable a habitat as it had been in the past.”

Dead cedar tree in marsh lands in New Jersey
A cedar tree killed by too much salt water flooding at the marsh near the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Salt Marsh Trail Revitalization project involves widening and elevating the trail by 2 to 3 feet using earthen berms, and increasing vegetation. The goal is to restore the marshes, sequester carbon, buffer against flooding and enhance habitat for diamondback terrapins and coastal bird species.

The Wetlands Institute is working on the project in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Wildlife and the borough of Avalon.

The project is being funded with a more than $3 million grant from New Jersey’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Natural Climate Solutions program. It’s one of several projects across the state aimed at restoring and protecting wetlands.

The Wetlands Institute will close Sept. 8 and temporarily relocate to the New Jersey Coastal Conservation Center as it undergoes the restoration work. The Wetlands Institute will also be replaced with a new building to help enhance its research, conservation and environmental education.

Kinney said the project will not only help vulnerable species that rely on wetlands, but will also benefit New Jersey residents.

“A lot of our fisheries, the same fisheries that provide food to the people of New Jersey operate in these waters, and the fisheries are directly connected to these natural systems. A lot of the brookeries for these fish occur in these salt marshes,” he said.

  • Lovely greeting visitors at Wetlands Institute
    Lovey, a diamondback terrapin rescued in Stone Harbor, N.J., greeted visitors at the Wetlands Institute’s Terrapin Tuesday event. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Wetlands Institute and education trail in New Jersey
    The Wetlands Institute and education trail in Stone Harbor, N.J. (Courtesy of the Wetlands Institute)
  • Salt marsh restoration in New Jersey
    A before and after image of salt marsh restoration in N.J. (Courtesy of the Wetlands Institute)
  • An egret and an osprey lounge in the salt marsh near the Wetlands in New Jersey
    A snowy egret and an osprey lounge in the salt marsh near the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Two diamondback terrapins at Wetlands Institute in New Jersey
    Two tiny diamondback terrapins born in 2026 were rescued by the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Visitors meet Lovey at the Wetlands Institute in New Jersey
    Visitors to the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J., meet Lovey, a diamondback terrapin who’s been with the organization since 1986. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Wetlands Institute and education trail in New Jersey
    The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N.J., maintains an education trail that educates the public about the importance of the habit, their diversity comparable to rainforests and coral reefs. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Lenore Tedesco discussing details of wetland preservation
    Dr. Lenore Tedesco, executive director of The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, describes how the salt marsh will be restored with dredge material from shipping channels. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Loss of wetland habitats due to rising sea levels
    When marsh grass dies back it leaves bare mud flats and then becomes open water. Stone Harbor, N.J., has seen loss of wetlands habitat due to sea level rise. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Osprey perched in the salt marsh near the Wetlands Institute
    An osprey perches in the salt marsh nearby the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, N. J. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

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