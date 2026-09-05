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The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, will temporarily close Tuesday as conservationists work to restore 5 acres of tidal salt marshes that provide habitat for diamondback terrapins.

Scotch Bonnet Island along Cape May County’s coastline provides habitat for creatures like turtles and coastal birds, and soaks up flood waters.

But sea level rise, which in New Jersey is occurring at twice the global average, is drowning out marshes. More of these coastal wetlands are being lost, and converting into open water and mud flats.