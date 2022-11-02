Results from last year’s gubernatorial election show the district is trending more conservative.

Van Drew’s Democrat challenger, Tim Alexander, criticized the flip the flip at the time. He said he would have done things differently.

“An honorable way would be to resign from the position, then make your announcement, ‘I’m switching parties,’ and then to run as a Republican,” he said.

But the party flip is not what’s motivating Alexander to challenge the Republican incumbent.

“My motivation is he is not performing as a member of Congress,” said Alexander. “He is not advocating our interests. He’s not even representing who we are.”

The challenger

Tim Alexander is a civil rights attorney who lives in Galloway Township, where he and his wife raised their three children. He has a long career working in law enforcement, spending the bulk of his career with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office where he retired as Captain of Detectives. He was worked as a prosecutor in Philadelphia before entering private practice.

A health crisis with his daughter put his future plans on the back burner. With his daughter doing well, everything “snapped back into place” after seeing what occurred on January 6, 2021.

“She was actually the one who was like, ‘Hey, Dad, are you seeing what’s happening in Washington,’” he recalled. “With that was like, ‘okay, I’m going to run for Congress.’”

He began by looking at the numbers. New Jersey receives 75 cents for every dollar sent to Washington, according to the Rutgers Economic Advisory Service.

Alexander argues Van Drew is not advocating enough for South Jersey, let alone the state’s fair share of tax dollars coming back.

“I’m not saying we should be on par with New Mexico,” he said, pointing out that the Land of Enchantment receives around $4.00 for every one dollar in federal taxes paid. “We are by far [a] wealthier state and they are a poor state, but we don’t have to be dead last.”

The Democrat also points out that South Jersey receives even less in federal money compared to the rest of the state.

Citing an article from NJ Advance Media that broke down how much each county received from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus known as the American Rescue Plan, Alexander said Cape May County, Van Drew’s home county, and Salem County received the least amount of money, compared to the rest of the state.

He adds that the amount of money the district has received combined “is less than one county in North Jersey alone.”

“That to me tells me that our guy’s not fighting for us,” he said. “And by the way, [Van Drew] voted against the [bill], so why would he fight for it?”