What Google search data says about New Jersey’s midterm elections

Public interest polling in New Jersey

Google’s index found similar results to a recent Eagleton Center For Public Interest Polling survey on New Jersey voters’ priorities this election cycle.

The poll found that when it comes to congressional races, the economy ranked as the number one concern, with 16% of registered voters saying it’s the most important issue. Reproductive and women’s issues ranked second at 9%, followed by taxes and partisan and ideological values, which tied for third at 8%. Inflation came in as the top concern for just 5%.

“When we get down to it, [the economy] usually is the number one issue that voters consider when it’s time to go to the polls,” said Ashley Koning, executive director of the Eagleton Center For Public Interest Polling. “It’s a prime factor…one of the main drivers of voter choice when looking at election cycles, between that and presidential approval ratings.”

According to the poll, independent and Republican voters were more likely to cite the economy as their main concern. At the same time, Democrats were more likely to give reproductive rights top billing.

The survey also suggests that most New Jerseyans think the country is on the wrong track, though most give Democrats the edge in this year’s congressional races.

“I always like to think of New Jersey as almost kind of a microcosm for the country itself,” Koning said. “Because we really do have a lot of those sections of red and blue and are typically a lot more purple…when it comes to our statewide and local elections than we are at the national level.”

District 7 could help determine Congress’s partisan lean

New Jersey has 12 congressional districts. Democrats hold seats in nine districts, while Republicans hold seats in three. Most districts are not expected to flip.

However, many pundits expect Republican nominee Tom Kean to beat out incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 7th congressional district after it added more Republican strongholds during the latest round of congressional redistricting. Voters in the region supported Republican nominee Jack Ciatterelli during last year’s gubernatorial election.

“It leans Republican just simply because of the changing demographics of the district,” said Micah Rasmussen, executive director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics. “It’s about 40,000 more Republicans in the district now than there were two years ago.”