The State and Local Tax deduction (SALT) allowed residents to write off property taxes on real estate that is not used for business. In 2017, a cap on SALT deductions was approved by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Trump, as part a sweeping rewrite of the tax code. The cap is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

“With chants of ‘No SALT, No Dice,’ Josh Gottheimer, Andy Kim, Mikie Sherrill and nearly every House Democrat in the state promised to reach across the aisle to bring the relief we so desperately need here in New Jersey,” Pallotta added. “Nearly five years have passed since those promises were first made and subsequently broken.”

Pallotta did not commit to tying removal of the SALT cap with supporting Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, should he be elected and Republicans win control in the lower chamber.

“I’m sure Leader McCarthy will sit down and try and figure out with the new leadership that comes in, what we need to do to move things forward,” he said. “But I’m not going to put the cart before the horse.”

Bob Healy, who is challenging Andy Kim’s re-election in the 3rd Congressional District, also weighed in. He said SALT “illustrates [Kim’s] failure to stand up” for residents.

“I would argue outside of a random tweet or press release, never even tried,” he said. “Worse, he’s been AWOL.”