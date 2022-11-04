Republican Billy Prempeh, who is running for New Jersey’s 9th Congressional District in next week’s election against Rep. Pascrell, repeatedly interrupted Thursday’s news conference. He said he was there to show his disapproval of the messaging on the flyers, but accused Democrats of using Republicans as a scapegoat.

“You guys are saying the Republicans are putting this stuff out. I didn’t put any of that crap out,” said Prempeh, who is Black.

“You wanted somebody here to disavow. I’m here to disavow.”

Prempeh, a former Democrat and U.S. Air Force veteran from Paterson, said he was drawn to the Republican party after he disapproved of the Obama Administration’s military actions in Libya.

He called longtime Democratic officials “the establishment,” claiming they had “sold out” communities of color.

“[Democrats] have been in control of the country for the past two years.” Prempeh said, “Nothing good has come from them being in office. The supply chain has completely fallen apart. They botched the removal of our troops out of The Middle East.”

Rep. Pascrell called Prempeh “discourteous” before giving his prepared remarks.

“The people who put this stuff out are part of the division, the distraction, the lies, and the hate. They can’t win on ideas. So they try to win by dividing us,” Pascrell said.

It comes as the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case that could upend affirmative action amid a tight midterm election season.