New Jersey 3rd Congressional District Candidates’ Forum hosted by League of Women Voters and WHYY

On Wednesday, WHYY and the League of Women Voters of Burlington County hosted a candidates’ forum for New Jersey’s Third Congressional District.

The participating candidates were incumbent Andy Kim (Democrat), Christopher Russomanno (Libertarian), and Gregory Sobocinski (God Save America). Republican candidate Bob Healey declined to participate.

WHYY News’ P. Kenneth Burns asked questions to open the debate, which was moderated by LWV member Michelle Bobrow. Questions were compiled by the League of Women Voters of Burlington County.