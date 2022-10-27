Young people’s fault?

When it comes to politicians’ decisions to focus on older Americans, student Dillon Manchester asked whether the lack of political engagement from young people is part of the problem.

“It’s an election. You’ve gotta go for the larger voting groups, right?” Manchester said.

Not only do younger voters make up a smaller share of the electorate, they’re also less likely to vote.

Baby Boomers and members of the Silent Generation made up the majority of U.S. voters until the 2020 presidential election, when they were 44%.

Voters 23 years old and younger — members of Gen Z — made up just 8% of the electorate. About half turned out to vote compared to 75% of 65- to 74-year olds.

Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation the country has ever seen, and the students at Neumann’s watch party were no different. Many said they don’t feel represented or necessarily welcomed in mainstream politics.

Tehmeh said while young people can do more, it’s ultimately on politicians to be more welcoming. She said Tuesday’s debate was another missed opportunity.

“They didn’t fully engage us in the conversation. They didn’t make us feel like we had a say in this. That’s the issue,” she said.

While young people may not always vote, they are more likely to be politically engaged thanks to social media, McPeak said.

“You’re seeing it on TikTok,” he said. “You’re seeing people our age trying to make change by using their platform and their voice so that they can be heard.”

Student Brandon Higgins said young people need to do more to make sure their activism isn’t merely performative.

“Videos don’t have results, voting has results,” he said. “You can say anything on Instagram, Tweet anything you want, but that’s not going to help. You need to actually go and vote.”

How are students voting?

While Neumann is a Catholic university, students said political beliefs on campus are mixed.

Faith Onzer, 21, said Neumann is a lot like the state of Pennsylvania when it comes to politics.

“There’s a lot of Democrats and there’s a lot of Republicans,” she said. “There are some people who are Independent and they don’t know who they’re going to vote for.”

When it comes to abortion, she said students often don’t have strong opinions, placing them out of step with what become an increasingly polarized issue.

“I feel like everyone’s just wishy-washy because we’re young and not really thinking about having kids yet,” said Onzer, who is pro-choice. “But I feel like most people are leaning towards, ‘I wouldn’t do this, but if you do it, I don’t care because it’s not my business.’”

Unlike many of his peers, 21-year-old Joe Putter said his top campaign issue is the economy.

He’s fiscally conservative and wants a candidate who won’t overspend.

“I’m not even sure either candidate will deliver on that,” he said. “I feel like they’ll both raise taxes. They’ll both do the exact same thing.”

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Putter said he doesn’t know who he’ll vote for.

His classmate Tehmeh isn’t excited to vote for Fetterman but feels it’s her duty as a Democrat.

“I do feel like I’m settling and it’s just because of what I saw today at the debate,” she said.

She can’t fault Fetterman for his injury, she said, but, “Looking at this politically, it doesn’t look good for us.”